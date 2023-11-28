Azerbaijan's military personnel opt in for quiz show (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. Azerbaijan's Army Ideological and Cultural Center, named after Hazi Aslanov, hosted an Intellect knowledge competition to mark the 100th anniversary of Azerbaijan's National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports via the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

First, a minute of silence was observed to honor the memory of Heydar Aliyev, the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, and martyrs who gave their lives for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Motherland.

Then the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

"The speakers gave extensive information about the life and activities of the National Leader and his contributions to the development of the army," the ministry said.

"It was reported that the declaration of 2023 as the "Year of Heydar Aliyev" in Azerbaijan by the relevant Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, is a manifestation of the national love for the Great Leader and an indicator of great respect," the ministry noted.

"According to the plan, nine teams of cadets from the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev and the Military Lyceum named after Jamshid Nakhchivanski, as well as military personnel from Baku Garrison, participated in the three-round knowledge competition," the ministry pointed out.

"The focus of the knowledge competition is to develop the intellectual level of the servicemen, to increase their outlook, to study the national and moral values of Azerbaijani people, as well as to organize their leisure time effectively," the ministry highlighted.

"Sailors of the Naval Forces took 1st place, cadets of the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev took 2nd place, and soldiers of a military unit were awarded 3rd place in the competition," the ministry also said.

"In the end, prizes were presented to the winning teams," added the ministry.

