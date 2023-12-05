Azerbaijan keeps doors open, giving great dev't chance for Armenians in Karabakh - academician says on Baku Network (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Azerbaijan keeps the doors open, there are excellent opportunities for Armenians in Karabakh, Rector of the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Academician Urkhan Alakbarov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark on the Baku Network platform, during the analytical "Dialogue with Tofig Abbasov" video project.

"It all depends on how international players behave. If they are interested in preventing this return, they will stimulate it with other motives," he emphasized.

"Armenians voluntarily left Karabakh. Azerbaijan is restoring life in the liberated territories. And amid this, we again see certain efforts coming from the West to control the situation: first to find an excuse, and then to complicate everything," he said.

Meanwhile, he said, Azerbaijan is pursuing a balanced and predictable policy.