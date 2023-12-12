Azerbaijani FM mets with Slovenian counterpart (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. On December 11, within the framework of the meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Eastern Partnership countries, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Europe of the Republic of Slovenia Tanya Fayon, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The importance of ensuring political dialogue between the two countries was emphasized during the meeting in terms of the development of bilateral relations.

The minister informed his colleague about the current situation in the region, the realities of the post-conflict period, the factors that determined the anti-terrorism measures carried out by Azerbaijan in September this year, as well as the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The minister emphasized that real conditions have been created for peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

During the meeting, an exchange of views took place on other topical issues on the agenda of the two countries and topics of mutual interest.

