Now, we stand proudly in new stage of development of our independent history - President Ilham Aliev

Politics Materials 13 December 2023 16:14 (UTC +04:00)
Asif Mehman
Asif Mehman
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. Now, we stand proudly in a new stage of the development of our independent history, said Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, addressing the participants of the VI Forum of Solidarity of Azerbaijani Volunteers, Trend reports.

"Large-scale efforts are underway to restore the former harmony of life in our liberated territories as soon as possible.

I believe that you - the volunteers, who have chosen the recommendations of the Great Leader as your motto - will continue to demonstrate deep dedication to the Motherland and the state, actively contributing to the Great Return through your high level of engagement," President Ilham Aliyev said.

