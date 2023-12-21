Azerbaijan words unexploded ordnance and mines-cleared areas in its liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. A total of 115,000 hectares of land in Azerbaijan's liberated territories have been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance since November 2020, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency Samir Poladov said, Trend reports.

He spoke during a panel discussion at the Azerbaijani-Turkish Investment Forum.

"In the field of demining, a range of equipment is used, including robots manufactured by friendly Türkiye. We use a variety of technology, including remote-controlled robots and anti-personnel vehicles. This is critical in the destruction of mines, notably anti-tank mines. Robots and demining devices manufactured in Turkey are also utilized to remove occupied regions," he added.

The Azerbaijan-Türkiye Investment Forum started in Baku today.

The forum explores opportunities for expanding Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation in various fields, and investment agreements and cooperation agreements will be signed. More than 600 representatives from government institutions and the private sector from both countries are participating in the event.

The forum will include panel sessions covering investment, trade, agriculture, defense industry, green energy, and health tourism sectors.

