Azerbaijan to define criteria for market participants

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the application of the law "On State Reserves," Trend reports.

The decree stipulates that the Cabinet of Ministers must approve the following normative legal acts within six months and inform the President of the Azerbaijan Republic:

- according to the law "On State Reserves" criteria regarding market participants and the procedure for submitting information on goods supplied by them to the authority responsible for state reserves;

- the procedure for monitoring strategically important goods and criteria for determining short-term sharp changes in the prices of these goods;

- nomenclature of strategic reserves and goods supplied by market participants;

- the form and procedure for submitting a report on the supply, storage, release, accounting, and control of goods for state reserves, as well as on the movement and availability of goods belonging to state reserves;

- resolve other issues arising from this law.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel