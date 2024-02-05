Human rights breaches occur during police convoys in Europe - Rufiz Hafizoglu (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. Human rights are being violated in Europe under the convoy of the police, Trend News Agency's deputy director, head of the Turkic World media platform, and political commentator Rufiz Hafizoglu told local media, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan's relations with European countries influenced by the Armenian diaspora, led by France, have escalated in recent days. However, Europe's double-standard-based attitude towards Azerbaijan is not new. These relations deteriorated precisely after Azerbaijan restored its territorial integrity," he emphasized.

The political commentator also noted that Islamophobia is widespread in European countries today and human rights are violated under the control of police.

