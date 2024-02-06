Azerbaijani CEC reveals number of countries sending observers for presidential election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. A total of 790 international observers accredited to monitor the electoral process of the extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan are representing 72 international organizations, the Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at a meeting with the Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Zhang Ming.

The CEC chairman noted that the mentioned observers are representing 89 countries.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.



On December 19, the CEC of Azerbaijan approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.



Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the extraordinary presidential election.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel