Azerbaijan seals add-on protocol to CoE Convention on Prevention of Terrorism

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed the law "On Approval of the Additional Protocol to the Council of Europe Convention on the Prevention of Terrorism," Trend reports.

According to the law, the Parliament of the Republic of Azerbaijan, guided by paragraph 4 of Part I of Article 95 of the Republic of Azerbaijan's Constitution, decides to approve the Additional Protocol to the Council of Europe Convention on the Prevention of Terrorism, signed in Riga on October 22, 2015, based on the Republic of Azerbaijan's relevant statements.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel