Another mass burial discovered in Azerbaijan's Khojaly (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. Another mass burial has been discovered in the territory of Azerbaijan's Khojaly district, AzTV, a local channel, showed video footage from the burial site, Trend reports.

The burial was discovered while constructing a water and sewage network in Khojaly.



According to reports, the majority of the skeletal remains with tied hands and feet are of children and women.

In early February, a mass burial was uncovered in the Asgaran settlement of Khojaly district. Before that, another mass burial was found last summer in Shusha and within the premises of Shusha prison. Additional mass burials have been identified in various locations, including Saryjali village in the liberated from Armenian occupation Aghdam district, Dashalti village in Shusha district, Edilli village in Khojavand district, Farrukh village in Khojaly district, Yukhary Seidahmedli village in Fuzuli district, as well as in Kalbajar, Aghdam, and other settlements.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel