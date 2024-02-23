Azerbaijan's Aghdam unearths unexploded ordnance (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. The unexploded ordnance was found in the Aghdam region during the review of the territory in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Artillery shells of various calibers, hand grenades, and other munitions discovered by the Azerbaijan Army's engineer-sapper units were seized in accordance with safety regulations. Activities to remove the liberated territories of mines and unexploded ordnance are underway.



Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan began operations in November 2020 to clean its lands of mines, booby traps, and other weaponry left behind by Armenian troops.

