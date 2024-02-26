EU Ambassador expresses condolences to Azerbaijani people

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. The head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko has expressed condolences to the Azerbaijani people on the occasion of the Khojaly massacre's 32nd anniversary, Trend reports via the delegation's Facebook publication.

“Today we remember and honor the memory of women, men, children, old people who became victims of the terrible tragedy in Khojaly. I express my deep condolences to those who lost their families, loved ones, homes in Khojaly. We must all always work together for the sake of reconciliation and lasting peace so that such tragedies never happen again,” Michalko said.

To note, today marks the 32nd commemoration of the Khojaly massacre. On the night of February 25-26, 1992, Khojaly city was occupied by Armenia’s armed forces with the assistance of the former USSR’s 366th Motorized Rifle Regiment following massive artillery shelling.

As a result of the occupation, 613 people, including 63 children, 106 women, and 70 elderly citizens were brutally murdered, eight families were completely wiped out, 130 children lost one of their parents, and 25 children lost both of their parents. The fate of 150 people, including 68 women and 26 children out of 1275 people, who were taken prisoner and hostage as well as cruelly tortured is still unknown.

On September 19-20, 2023, Azerbaijan carried out anti-terrorist measures in Karabakh. This way, Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity were fully restored. On October 15 last year, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev raised the national flag in Khojaly.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel