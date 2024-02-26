Our presence in Khojaly means complete restoration of historical justice - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. Today we are here, our presence here means a complete restoration of historical justice. The souls of Khojaly victims are happy today, said President Ilham Aliyev during his meeting with representatives of the general public from the Khojaly district, Trend reports.

The head of state further added: “The Azerbaijani Army is professional, patriotic, capable and, at the same time, it conducts its operations in such a way that the seemingly impossible solution can be achieved in a short period of time – one of them, and perhaps the first, being the Shusha operation.”