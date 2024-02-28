Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
FMs of Azerbaijan and Armenia set to meet today

28 February 2024
FMs of Azerbaijan and Armenia set to meet today

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. Today, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will meet with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, Trend reports.

The meeting is slated for Germany's capital, Berlin.

The foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia will hold another round of discussions on the draft "Bilateral Agreement on Peace and the Establishment of Interstate Relations".

Bayramov's visit will also include meetings with German officials.

