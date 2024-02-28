FMs of Azerbaijan and Armenia set to meet today

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. Today, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will meet with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, Trend reports.

The meeting is slated for Germany's capital, Berlin.



The foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia will hold another round of discussions on the draft "Bilateral Agreement on Peace and the Establishment of Interstate Relations".



Bayramov's visit will also include meetings with German officials.

