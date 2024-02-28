German, Azerbaijani FMs hold meeting (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has met with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock during his working visit to Germany, a source in the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The ministers exchanged views on prospects for the development of relations between the two countries in a number of areas, as well as the current status and prospects of normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Baerbock emphasized the importance of relations between the two countries. She congratulated Azerbaijan on the upcoming hosting of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).

Bayramov noted that the contacts between Azerbaijan and Germany, which have recently gained momentum, are satisfactory and highlighted the importance of high-level discussions within the Munich Security Conference.

He expressed gratitude w to Germany for its support and initiative in organizing negotiations to normalize relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Besides, Bayramov noted Azerbaijan's determination to advance the agenda of normalization and peace.

He underscored that despite this, Armenia's disruption of stability, lasting for about five months, was aimed at undermining the peace process.

The Azerbaijani minister also emphasized unacceptability of Armenia's continuation of an unconstructive stance and rhetoric in political and legal processes, as well as territorial claims against Azerbaijan in Armenian constitution and legislation.

During the meeting, opinions were also exchanged on other mutually interesting issues.

17:27

