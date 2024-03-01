Azerbaijani-Armenian peace talks to serve Germany's interests - Bundestag committee chair

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. The State Committee of Azerbaijan for Affairs of Refugees and IDPs has held a meeting with a delegation of the German Bundestag visiting Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The delegation, led by Chairwoman of the Bundestag Committee on Legal Affairs Elisabeth Winkelmeier-Becker, included deputies Janan Bayram, Stephan Brandner, Sonja Eichwede, Suzanne Hirle, Thorsten Lieb, Carsten Müller, and Jan Plobner. German Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ralf Horlemann and Advisor to German Foreign Minister Jan Schlichting also attended the meeting.

Rovshan Rzayev, the committee's chairman, emphasized the historical circumstances that have contributed to the refugee and internally displaced persons (IDP) crisis in Azerbaijan. It was emphasized that the total restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and state sovereignty has prepared the ground for the return of hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis, whose fundamental rights had been violated for nearly 30 years. In the formerly occupied territory, major rehabilitation and construction operations are currently underway, as is the active process of reintegrating IDPs.

Elisabeth Winkelmeier-Becker, head of the mission, expressed gratitude for the warm reception and conversations, explained the visit's aims in Azerbaijan, and emphasized Germany's commitment to promoting security in the South Caucasus and supporting peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia.



During the meeting, numerous questions from German MPs were answered, perspectives on various parts of the "Greater Return" were shared, and other issues of mutual interest were discussed.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel