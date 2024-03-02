Türkiye's Antalya proceeds with III Diplomacy Forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. III Diplomacy Forum continues in Türkiye's Antalya, Trend reports.

The second day of the event will feature discussions on topics such as "New Dynamics of Cooperation in Eurasia", "Shifting Energy Security Paradigms", "New Challenges in Countering Terrorism", "Space Diplomacy: Exploring New Opportunities", "Shore: From Security Risks to Lasting Stability", and "The Future of European Security Architecture".

Besides, a high level panel session themed "Women, Peace & Security" will be held under the guidance of Türkiye's First Lady Emine Erdogan.

Azerbaijan is represented at the event by delegations led by the Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, and the Deputy Chairman of the Yeni Azerbaijan Party, Head of the Central Administration Tahir Budagov.

Meanwhile, the forum, taking place on March 1-3 under the auspices of President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and on the initiative of Turkish Foreign Ministry, has brought together 4,600 delegates from 110 countries.

Over 20 heads of state and government from more than 100 countries came to Antalya to participate in the international event themed "Bringing diplomacy to the fore in times of crisis", with more than 60 countries, including Azerbaijan, represented by foreign ministers.

