FM Bayramov discusses Azerbaijan-Luxembourg cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has discussed the country's cooperation with Luxembourg during meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade & Minister for Cooperation of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, a source in the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The meeting lauded the recent resurgence of contacts between the two countries, emphasizing the importance of political dialogue between the two nations.

"The need to enhance mutual efforts, political dialogue, and reciprocal visits to further develop relations between Azerbaijan and Luxembourg was underscored. Bayramov informed his counterpart in details about Armenia`s aggression against Azerbaijan, the nearly 30-year-long occupation, the current situation and prospects of the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and the current situation in the region," the source said.

"The meeting also discussed other issues of mutual interest," added the source.

Antalya Diplomacy Forum, taking place on March 1-3 under the auspices of President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and on the initiative of Turkish Foreign Ministry, has brought together 4,600 delegates from 110 countries.

Over 20 heads of state and government from more than 100 countries came to Antalya to participate in the international event themed "Bringing diplomacy to the fore in times of crisis", with more than 60 countries, including Azerbaijan, represented by foreign ministers.

