BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. The date of the next plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament has been announced, Trend reports.

Chairperson of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova stated that the next session will be held on March 15.

The Speaker noted that information about the agenda of the session will be provided soon.

