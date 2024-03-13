Special Representative of President of Azerbaijan in Lachin district appointed - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the appointment of a Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Lachin district, Trend reports.

"Guided by paragraph 32 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I hereby decree:

1. To appoint Masim Mammadov as a Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Lachin district.

2. To cancel the Order of the President of the Azerbaijan Republic "On appointment of Special Representative of the President of the Azerbaijan Republic in Lachin district included in East-Zangezur Economic Region" dated March 28, 2023, number 3806 (Collection of Legislation of the Azerbaijan Republic, 2023, number 3, article 411 (Volume I).

3. The present decree comes into force from the day of signing," the order of the head of state reads.

