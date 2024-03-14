We restored international law ourselves and we demonstrated strong political will and also our potential - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. Azerbaijan was the subject of illegal occupation and ethnic cleansing and genocide, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the opening ceremony of the 11th Global Baku Forum on “Fixing the Fractured World” in Baku, Trend reports.

“All these are well-known historical facts, and we restored justice and international law ourselves. No one helped us, we did it ourselves. And we demonstrated strong political will and also our potential, because strong political will without strong military capability and unity of the people will not lead to success,” the head of state added.