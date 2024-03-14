Azerbaijani FM briefs UNHCR assistant on region's post-conflict situation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Assistant UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Ruvendrini Menikdiwela, who arrived in Azerbaijan to participate in the XI Global Baku Forum, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

During the discussion, parties discussed collaboration with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and offered their perspectives on the present regional situation.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized the importance of working with UNHCR to address the humanitarian repercussions of the last Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, hence improving living conditions for Azerbaijani nationals who have been displaced as a result of Armenian aggression. He delivered updates on the region's post-conflict condition, focusing on ongoing rehabilitation and development efforts in the freed areas.

Highlighting that the "Great Return" program, focused on facilitating the dignified return of Azerbaijani citizens to liberated territories, stands as a key priority for the nation, Jeyhun Bayramov also underscored Azerbaijan's keenness to sustain collaboration with UNHCR across various fronts.

Furthermore, the minister provided updates on the arrangements for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), suggesting that several collaborative initiatives with UNHCR could be coordinated during COP29.

Ruvendrini Menikdiwela emphasized that the UN High Commissioner for Refugees is ready to provide all possible support to the country within the framework of the return of IDPs to their native lands.

Various topics of shared interest were also addressed during the discussion.

The decision to hold COP29 in Azerbaijan was officially announced in Dubai on December 11, 2023, enabling Azerbaijan to host the above event in November.

