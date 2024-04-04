Combat duty in Azerbaijani Army proves highly organized (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. Under the instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev, 24-hour-day combat duty is organized at a high level, following the rules of the daily routine in the units stationed in difficult terrain and high-mountainous areas, and continuous service is carried out, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Servicemen on combat duty are informed of security standards, and frequent classes are held to ensure their combat and moral-psychological fitness.



The patriotic soldiers can handle all of the tasks assigned to them due to the military expertise provided by the leaders.



The Azerbaijani soldier, feeling the Supreme Commander's attention and concern, protects his territories as if they were the apple of his eye and is ready to suppress any provocation with dignity.

