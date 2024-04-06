Azerbaijan probing ANAMA employee's injury fact following explosion in Aghdam

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6. Azerbaijan's Aghdam District Prosecutor's Office is investigating the injury of Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) employee Anar Piriyev in liberated Sarijali village, a source in the office told Trend.

The investigation has established that Piriyev, born in 2000, was injured as a result of an explosion of a flammable capsule during demining work in the area.

"Employees of the Prosecutor's Office inspected the scene of the incident and carried out other necessary procedural actions.

The investigation is carried out based on this fact in the Aghdam district prosecutor's office," the source added.

Meanwhile, after the second Karabakh war in 2020, 77 percent of the people who died from mine incidents in Azerbaijan were civilians. Since November 10, 2020, 351 people have been victims of landmines in the liberated areas; 65 of them lost their lives, and 286 were injured.

