Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan possess wide co-op potential within Middle Corridor - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan possess a wide potential for cooperation within the Middle Corridor, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said during a meeting with Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubayev, the Azerbaijani ministry told Trend.

"The meeting recognized the diverse nature of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan's bilateral cooperation in a variety of sectors, including political, economic, commerce, investment, transportation, communications, tourism, culture, humanitarian, and others.

Both sides stressed the need for coordinating the two nations' Days of Culture and strengthening cultural and artistic collaboration. They also discussed the possibility of a partnership in green energy production.

Furthermore, the significance of fostering relations within regional and international organizations was highlighted. Specifically, there was emphasis on the promising opportunities for cooperation within the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), as well as the importance of robust interactions among member states of the OTS to leverage the existing potential.

Confidence was expressed in the forthcoming extraordinary summit of OTS in July in Azerbaijan's Shusha and the official summit in October in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek as pivotal events contributing to the organization's development," the ministry said.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel