Azerbaijani Land Forces hold meeting on results of first quarter

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. The final meeting on the results of the first quarter was held in the Land Forces under the training plan for 2024, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Chiefs of departments, branches, units attended the meeting led by the Deputy Minister of Defense – Commander of the Land Forces, Lieutenant General Hikmat Mirzayev. Commanders and Deputies of army corps and formations, battalion commanders took part in the meeting via video teleconference.

First, the memory of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Shehids (Martyrs) who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of the Motherland was honored with observing a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

At the meeting, the reports of commanders on the organization of service and combat activities in subordinate military units during the first quarter of 2024, the work done in this field, the tasks carried out, as well as the state of the service of troops, logistics and military discipline were widely analyzed.

The tasks set by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mr. Ilham Aliyev to the Azerbaijani Army, as well as the instructions of Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on further improvement of the organization of the troops service were brought to the attention.

At the end of the meeting, distinguished servicemen were noted based on the results of the first quarter.