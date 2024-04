BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with his Uzbek counterpart Bakhtiyor Saidov, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan wrote on its X page, Trend reports.

"The ministers discussed a wide range of issues related to the further expansion of the Azerbaijani-Uzbek strategic partnership and the current regional situation," the ministry said.

On April 14, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov went on a working visit to the Republic of Uzbekistan.