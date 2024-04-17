Ukrainian ambassador сoncluding diplomatic mission to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. The Ukrainian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Vladyslav Kanevskyi is concluding his diplomatic mission, Trend reports via Kanevskyi's Facebook post.

He reflected on a bright, meaningful, and rewarding period of diplomatic action in a quickly developing country that has reestablished its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

According to the diplomat, he is returning home with a positive picture of Azerbaijan and its people.

He also thanked Azerbaijanis for helping him better grasp their country's rich history, culture, and traditions.

"Azerbaijanis, you are wonderful! Fate has given me the opportunity to communicate and work with friends from Ukraine and patriots of my country, true professionals. We have strengthened the strategic partnership between our states and created new effective mechanisms for bilateral cooperation.

I'm proud that during my tenure, institutions representing Ukraine in Azerbaijan have been established and ensured their operation, such as the Ukrainian Trade House, the Honorary Consulate of Ukraine, and the Ukrainian Center," Kanevskyi noted.

The envoy expressed his satisfaction that the geography of Ukrainian centers, cultural and educational institutions in Azerbaijan has extended, and thanked the Ukrainian community in Azerbaijan for actively supporting the embassy's efforts.

"Today, even more people in Azerbaijan are aware of Ukraine. Our country receives various humanitarian and other assistance, and active participation is taken in projects for the restoration of Ukraine. It was an honor for me to represent Ukraine in friendly Azerbaijan!

This was facilitated by the strong support of my family: my inspiring wife, mother, and son gave me strength and confidence to move forward. Special thanks to our entire diplomatic team," the ambassador added.

To note, Kanevskyi has been ambassador to Azerbaijan since 2019.

