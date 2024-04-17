Azerbaijan's Karabakh needs no peacekeepers - Russian MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. No peacekeepers are needed in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, Russian MP Alexey Zhuravlev said, Trend reports via Russian media.

He noted that the mission of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Karabakh can be considered fully accomplished.

According to him, peacekeepers are no longer needed, since there are no warring parties in the region.

“No one can argue with the fact of Karabakh's belonging to Azerbaijan,” added the MP.

Meanwhile, Russian Presidential Spokesperson Dmitriy Peskov has confirmed the withdrawal of its peacekeepers from Karabakh.

On April 10, social media posted footage of the process of withdrawing military equipment from Azerbaijan by the Russian peacekeeping mission, but there were no official statements.

The peacekeepers left Kalbajar's Khudavang monastery complex on the same day. The Khudavang Monastery is now being guarded by Azerbaijani police.

