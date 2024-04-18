France stands as sole country continuing settler colonialism policy - Azerbaijani MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. France stands as the sole country in the world continuing settler colonialism policy, Azerbaijani MP Tural Ganjaliyev said at a conference themed "New Caledonia: history, modern challenges, and the expected future" hosted by the Azerbaijani parliament, Trend reports.

He claims that every decade, the number of Kanaks decreases while the number of ethnic French increases.

“France blames some countries for various problems, but does not notice the beam in its own eye. Today, France is perhaps the only country that retains colonial territories called 'overseas departments' and pursues a colonial policy,” the MP pointed out.

He emphasized that, while blaming others for undermining democracy, France had occupied and violated the Kanak people's rights since 1873.

To note, a delegation headed by the chairwoman of the Committee on Infrastructure, Territorial Planning, Sustainable Development, Energy, Transportation, and Communication of the Congress of New Caledonia Naisseline Omayra, as well as Azerbaijani MPs, is taking part in the conference.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel