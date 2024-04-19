Azerbaijan, Armenia to use Alma-Ata Declaration of 1991 for border......(UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. Azerbaijan and Armenia will refer to the Alma-Ata Declaration of 1991 during the border delimitation process, Trend reports.

The relevant agreement was reached during the eighth meeting of the State Commission on the Delimitation of the State Border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia and the Commission on the Delimitation of the State Border and Border Security between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan. The meeting was held on April 19, 2024, at the border between the countries, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev and Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan.

The parties also agreed to incorporate a fundamental principle into the draft Regulations: if the Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Inter-State Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia dictates otherwise in the future, the relevant section of the Regulations will be aligned with the principles outlined in that Agreement.

It was agreed that after the approval of the Regulation by the Parties, the Parties will agree on the priority of the process of delimitation of all other sections of the border, including enclaves and exclaves.

A protocol was signed based on the results of the meeting. It was decided to agree on the date and venue of the next meeting in working order.

