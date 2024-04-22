Azerbaijani army proves mighty enough to secure Karabakh - CSTO's SecGen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. Azerbaijan has its forces to ensure security in Karabakh, Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Imangali Tasmagambetov told TASS, Trend reports.

"This is the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which has its forces to ensure security, and this issue is not being resolved unilaterally," he noted, commenting on the withdrawal of the Russian peacekeeping contingent from Karabakh.

According to the CSTO Secretary General, stability in the region depends to a greater extent on the prospects of signing a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Lately, footage depicting the process of withdrawing military equipment belonging to the Russian peacekeeping contingent from Azerbaijan has appeared on social networks. Later, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed the withdrawal of the Russian peacekeeping contingent from Karabakh.

