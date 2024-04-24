Joint Declaration affirms deeper strategic nature of relationship between Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan - President Sadyr Zhaparov

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 24 April 2024 15:20 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. Today we signed the Joint Declaration on establishment of the deeper relations of strategic partnership between the Republic of Kyrgyzstan and the Republic of Azerbaijan, said President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov in a joint press conference with President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

“Signing of the document officially affirms the deeper strategic nature of the bilateral relationship between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan that has developed in practice,” President Sadyr Zhaparov emphasized.

