Azerbaijani Parliament congrats First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva on 20th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev Foundation's establishment

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan has sent a congratulatory letter to First Vice President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Trend reports.

During today's session of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Chairperson Sahiba Gafarova suggested, on behalf of the Parliament, sending a congratulatory letter to First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva to mark the 20th anniversary of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation's establishment.

Members of Parliament supported the proposal.

