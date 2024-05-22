Azerbaijan's justice minister gains expanded authority - decree

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on amendments to the “Regulation on the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” approved by Decree No. 391 of April 18, 2006, Trend reports.

According to the decree, the authority of the minister of justice has been expanded.

The minister will have the authority to appoint and dismiss the heads of the ministry's main departments and directorates. Previously, this was accomplished through an agreement with the President of Azerbaijan.