President of Tajikistan visits Alley of Martyrs in Azerbaijan's Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. Emomali Rahmon, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, who is on a state visit to Azerbaijan, visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku, Trend reports.

President Emomali Rahmon paid tribute to Azerbaijani heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence and territorial integrity. He also laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

The Tajikistani President then enjoyed a panoramic view of Baku as he was informed about the history of the Alley of Martyrs and the redevelopment works carried out in the city.

