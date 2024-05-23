Days of Culture of Tajikistan in Azerbaijan are important event in bilateral relations - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. The Days of Culture of Tajikistan in Azerbaijan, which are currently underway here and will last several days, almost one week, are also an important event in bilateral relations, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press conference with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, Trend reports.

“I think, I am actually sure that this brings joy to Azerbaijani spectators, who have the opportunity to acquaint themselves with the rich culture of the Tajik people,” added the head of state.