Reps of diplomatic corps, military attachés conclude visit to Azerbaijan's Lachin (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. Representatives of the diplomatic corps - ambassadors, military attachés and also representatives of international organizations accredited in Azerbaijan have concluded their visit to Azerbaijan's Lachin city within the framework of Lachin Climate Action Dialogue, Trend reports.

In the city, the officials visited Zerti Agro-Industrial Park where they were informed about animals in the park, container-type farms for the production of feed, as well as for growing herbs and tomatoes.

The visitors were also informed about provision of all enterprises operating there with the cutting-edge technologies.

The information was further given that in addition to obtaining jobs, Lachin residents also acquire professional skills by learning from foreign specialists, due to which, each enterprise operating in the Agro-Industrial Park can also be considered a training center.

Next, representatives of the diplomatic corps arrived at the Hochazfilm studio pavilion and were briefed on very broad prospective directions of the studio's multifaceted creative hub, including the implementation of projects related to the Karabakh region's extensive promotion, coverage of cultural and mass events held in the region, reconstruction in Lachin, promotion of national brands and local products, cooperation with the cinema and creative union, organization of summer schools for youth, creative workshops, cinematography courses, drawing classes, and competitions.

The pavilion meets international standards for technical equipment, including sound and light insulation.

The diplomats also observed the process of releasing trout into a section of the Hakari river, flowing through the Lachin district, to help restore the ecosystem in the territories of Karabakh and East Zangazur.

In conclusion of the visit, the diplomats took part in the opening of the exhibition "How the Carpet Was Created", dedicated to May 28 - Independence Day, featuring national carpets and art pieces created in various styles.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel