Azerbaijan commissions administrative building of prosecutor's office in Khankendi (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. The administrative building of the prosecutor's office in Azerbaijan's Khankendi has been commissioned today, Trend reports.

The opening ceremony was attended by the Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan, Kamran Aliyev.

Along with the leadership of the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office, employees of other government and law enforcement agencies also attended the event.

First, the ceremony participants laid bouquets of flowers at the bust of the great leader Heydar Aliyev in the foyer of the administrative building, expressing deep respect and reverence for the unforgettable memory of this brilliant personality.

Opening the event with an introductory speech, Kamran Aliyev said that today the Azerbaijani people are experiencing feelings that cannot be expressed in words: boundless joy and pride from the victory.

"The constant attention and care of the national leader Heydar Aliyev, as well as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev towards the prosecution bodies, have always been felt.

An indicator of this is the establishment of the Khankendi city prosecutor's office by the order of the head of state on May 24 of this year and the prompt resolution of issues related to the provision of buildings, equipment, communication, and transportation, as well as other material and technical supplies," emphasized the prosecutor general.

He pointed out that the commissioning of the administrative building of the city prosecutor's office coincides with a significant period – the 106th anniversary of the creation of the valiant Azerbaijani army.

Speaking about the historical merits of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev in the formation of the prosecution bodies, the prosecutor general briefed on the glorious path and current activities of the Azerbaijani prosecutor's office.

Besides, Kamran Aliyev informed about the comprehensive reforms being carried out in the prosecutor's office and the targeted measures aimed at creating a healthy working environment.

Evaluating the commissioning of the administrative building as a high appreciation of the work of the prosecution staff, the prosecutor general wished the team success, stating that they will continue to work hard for the development of the Azerbaijani state.

Getting acquainted with the conditions created in the administrative building, the participants of the event were informed that the building has a room for receiving citizens, offices for the prosecutor, assistant prosecutors, investigators, and inspectors, as well as a chancery and archive.

Information was also provided to the event participants that the building is equipped with all the necessary equipment, including a computer system, communications and engineering structures, furniture, and other inventory.

The event was concluded with a commemorative photograph.

