Azerbaijani FM talks bilateral cooperation with Kyzgyzstan's new ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received the newly appointed ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Republic of Azerbaijan Maksat Mamytkanov, Trend reports.

According to the information, during the meeting, the ambassador presented copies of his credentials to Minister Bayramov. The minister congratulated the ambassador on his appointment and wished him success in his activities.

"The sides exchanged views on various aspects of the bilateral cooperation agenda during the meeting, including strengthening cooperation in political, economic, transport, humanitarian, and cultural spheres and the implementation of joint projects.

Referring to the friendly relations between the two countries based on centuries-old ethnic, cultural, and religious ties, Bayramov emphasized the prospects for the development of these ties.

Also, it was observed that Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan are currently on the same page at every level. It was emphasized that contacts between the leaders of the two countries and mutual visits mark the rise of relations between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan to the level of strategic partnership. Satisfaction was expressed with the development of cooperation between the two countries in multilateral platforms, especially in the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), SPECA, Islamic Cooperation Organization, and other regional organizations. In particular, it emphasized the importance of the existence of broad prospects of cooperation within the OTG, as well as intensive contacts between the OTS member states in the direction of utilizing the available potential. Confidence was expressed that the extraordinary summit of the OTS, which will be held in July this year in the city of Shusha, and the official summit, which will be held in October in Bishkek, will be two of the events that will serve the development of the Organization.

The meeting noted that there are ample opportunities for cooperation within the framework of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).

Meanwhile, it was emphasized that Kyrgyzstan's support for the peace and construction process is commendable and that the secondary school, the foundation of which was laid in Khidirli village of Aghdam district on the initiative of the Kyrgyz Republic, is a vivid example of this support.

Ambassador Mamytkanov noted that he would make efforts to further strengthen ties between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan.

The meeting also included the exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest," the information noted.

