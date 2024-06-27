Azerbaijani FM and Georgian PM discuss strategic co-op expansion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze within the framework of his official visit to Georgia, Trend reports via the X account of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The parties explored the possibility of expanding collaboration between the nations in various crucial domains such as politics, economics, transportation, energy, and other areas of strategic importance.

They also exchanged views on partnership opportunities under Azerbaijan's chairmanship of COP29.

To note, this November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. COP - the Conference of the Parties - is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event emerged in March 1995 in Germany's Berlin, with its secretariat in Bonn.

