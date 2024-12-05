Armenia has to take tangible steps to restore fundamental rights of Western Azerbaijanis - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. The Western Azerbaijan Community has repeatedly called on the Armenian government to engage in dialogue, but the opposing side has always turned down these initiatives, said President Ilham Aliyev in his letter to participants of the second international conference titled "The Right to Return: Advancing Justice for Azerbaijanis Expelled from Armenia", Trend reports.

"Armenia has to embark on negotiations with the Community and take tangible steps to restore the fundamental rights of Western Azerbaijanis. In addition, Armenia has to allow a UNESCO fact-finding mission to monitor the situation regarding the destruction and distortion of the historical and cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people and be open to cooperation in this area.

It is extremely important that the international community should support the peaceful initiatives of members of the Western Azerbaijan Community in accordance with international law to ensure their right of return to their native lands. Initiatives based on the successful implementation of the Concept of Return will make a great contribution to the peaceful, safe and dignified return of Western Azerbaijanis to their native lands," President Ilham Aliyev said.