Azerbaijan makes significant progress in drafting bilateral agreement text with Armenia - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Significant progress has been made in the work on the draft text of the bilateral agreement with Armenia, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said in his address at the 31st Ministerial Council of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Trend reports.

"Since the last Ministerial Council meeting, Azerbaijan and Armenia have completed the delimitation and demarcation of part of their borders through direct bilateral dialogue. The recently adopted regulations on the joint activities of the relevant border commissions will ensure the implementation of the next stages of the delimitation process.

In addition, substantial progress has been achieved in drafting the bilateral agreement. These accomplishments demonstrate that direct bilateral negotiations are the best and only available path to advance the normalization process, a position consistently supported by Azerbaijan.

Despite the progress made, unresolved issues remain on the path to normalization. Its successful conclusion depends on Armenia fulfilling its commitment to respect Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty and eliminating territorial claims still enshrined in its constitution and other legal acts.

Relations based on peace and good neighborliness cannot be stable and irreversible if Armenia’s constitution continues to question Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the minister said.