Azerbaijani parliament plays important role in country's statehood formation - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. Azerbaijan's parliament always played an important role in the formation of independent Azerbaijani statehood, Georgian MP Zaur Dargali told reporters on the sidelines of an international parliamentary conference themed "Parliamentarism: Traditions and Prospects" today, Trend reports.

"The parliament continues to make an important contribution to the strengthening of the country,” he added.

To note, the conference is being held at the Azerbaijani Parliament, bringing in close to one hundred representatives from the parliaments of 13 countries, along with international organizations.

The event aims to encompass discussions regarding the role of parliaments in contemporary global processes, the evolution of parliamentary traditions, the advantages of parliamentary diplomacy, and the prospective contributions of ongoing parliamentary debates to tackling the global challenges of the modern era.

A roundtable on "The Azerbaijani and Turkish Examples of Parliaments in Public Diplomacy" will also be held as part of the conference.

The participants will also visit the liberated territories of Azerbaijan to learn about the ongoing construction and reconstruction efforts in the mentioned areas.

