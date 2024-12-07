Third parties mustn't harm peace negotiations with Azerbaijan by arming Armenia - MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. Azerbaijan and Armenia are conducting peace negotiations and third parties mustn't harm them by arming Armenia, the Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee of Türkiye's Grand National Assembly Fuat Oktay said during a roundtable on "The Azerbaijani and Turkish Examples of Parliaments in Public Diplomacy" today, Trend reports.

He pointed out that the OSCE Minsk Group has failed to restore justice for Azerbaijan over the past 30 years.

"Azerbaijan itself liberated its lands from Armenian occupation. However, some circles engaged in anti-Azerbaijani propaganda," he emphasized.

Oktay also mentioned that inter-parliamentary relations make an important contribution to the friendship between Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

"We are always by each other's side. In such a chaotic world, Azerbaijan and Türkiye always support each other, under any circumstances," he added.

To note, the roundtable is a part of international parliamentary conference themed "Parliamentarism: Traditions and Prospects" held at the Azerbaijani Parliament, bringing in close to one hundred representatives from the parliaments of 13 countries, along with international organizations.

The conference aimed to encompass discussions regarding the role of parliaments in contemporary global processes, the evolution of parliamentary traditions, as well as opportunities provided by parliamentary diplomacy.

