Azerbaijan to revise work of Russia's Sputnik and BBC

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. Azerbaijan is set to adjust the operations of foreign media outlets' offices and branches in the country, sources familiar with the matter told Trend.

The changes will specifically impact Sputnik Azerbaijan, which operates as a branch of the Rossiya Segodnya state media group, as well as BBC News Azərbaycanca.

"The decision was made to restore balance between the conditions in which Azerbaijani state media operate abroad and the foreign journalists working in our country. The number of journalists from Sputnik Azerbaijan in Baku will be aligned with the number of journalists from Azerbaijan's State News Agency in Russia. This will result in a reduction to one correspondent," the source explained.

A similar approach will be applied to BBC Azərbaycanca, the source added.