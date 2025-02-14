Azerbaijan, Armenia border delimitation commissions hold meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. On February 14, 2025, a working meeting was held via videoconference under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev and Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Mher Grigoryan within the framework of the State Commission on the Delimitation of the State Border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia and the Commission on Border Delimitation and Border Security Issues between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the Parties discussed draft instructions necessary for carrying out a set of delimitation activities and exchanged views on matters related to organizing the next in-person meeting of the commissions.

The Parties agreed to determine the date and location of the next meeting through working consultations.