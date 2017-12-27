Azerbaijan conducts over 470 doping tests this year

27 December 2017 20:22 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

This year, 471 doping tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan within the National Anti-Doping Program, Shafag Huseynli, director of the Azerbaijani National Anti-Doping Agency, said Dec. 27.

Huseynli added that this year there have been two positive doping tests in handball and athletics, three positive doping tests - in cycling and bodybuilding and one positive doping test - in weightlifting.

She added that 278 of the doping tests were conducted beyond the competitions, while 193 during the competitions.

"Moreover, biological passports were created for 12 athletes,” she said. “The athlete's biological passport means that the athlete undergoes a doping test at least three times a year."

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the application of the law "On combating the use of doping in sports" on November 29, 2016.

