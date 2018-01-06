New-York - Baku flight delays: AZAL

6 January 2018 22:22 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 6

By Maksim Tsurkov - Trend:

Due to unfavorable weather conditions in New York and delays in ground handling services at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), the AZAL aircraft, which arrived on J2-101 Baku-New York flight, currently waiting on the apron and expects an available gate for disembarking of passengers, AZAL posted on Facebook.

The return flight J2-102 New York-Baku is also delayed.

In case of huge delays, passengers will be provided with the necessary provisions in accordance with the airline regulations.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Two in severe condition after bus crash in Baku (UPDATED)
Society 6 January 23:16
AZAL changes check-in procedure for its flights
Tourism 5 January 14:59
New York airport closes after extreme snow
Other News 4 January 23:48
Baku’s real estate market: three factors of stability
Economy news 3 January 17:00
23 hurt, including firefighter, in Bronx blaze
Other News 3 January 04:09
Baku-Kazan plane makes emergency landing at Nizhny Novgorod airport
Society 29 December 2017 16:35
Twelve dead after fire sweeps through Bronx apartment building
World 29 December 2017 07:22
Azerbaijan commissions backup television tower in Baku
ICT 25 December 2017 15:59
AZAL passenger plane departed for Nakhchivan returns to Baku airport
Economy news 22 December 2017 11:31
Zagatala International Airport put into operation after reconstruction (PHOTO)
Economy news 14 December 2017 17:41
New York bombing suspect warned Trump on Facebook
World 12 December 2017 21:37
British Airways sends passengers to London after emergency landing
Society 12 December 2017 18:39
New York bombing suspect charged
World 12 December 2017 17:51
Baku to get 350 new buses
Society 11 December 2017 18:25
One person in custody, several injured, in New York explosion (UPDATE)
World 11 December 2017 17:27
California's Thomas Fire scorches area larger than New York City
World 11 December 2017 11:26
Prices in Baku’s real estate market down
Economy news 10 December 2017 15:44
Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in three gymnastics disciplines kick off (PHOTO)
Society 6 December 2017 16:03