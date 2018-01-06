New-York - Baku flight delays: AZAL

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 6

By Maksim Tsurkov - Trend:

Due to unfavorable weather conditions in New York and delays in ground handling services at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), the AZAL aircraft, which arrived on J2-101 Baku-New York flight, currently waiting on the apron and expects an available gate for disembarking of passengers, AZAL posted on Facebook.

The return flight J2-102 New York-Baku is also delayed.

In case of huge delays, passengers will be provided with the necessary provisions in accordance with the airline regulations.

