Azerbaijan to hold emergency meeting regarding landslides

25 January 2018 16:38 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

The proposals on the prevention of a landslide process on Bayil slope in Baku will be put forward at the meeting of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, Aziz Garalov, head of the geological planning expedition of the National Geological Exploration Service of the country’s Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, told Trend.

He said that the meeting will be held under the chairmanship of the country’s Deputy Prime Minister Abid Sharifov Jan. 25.

“During the meeting, the work will be divided among the structures,” Garalov said. “Presently, the depth of the cracks, as well as the reasons for the landslide, are being reviewed in the territory. Various measures will be taken.”

Other representative of the geological planning expedition also commented on the landslide process.

“The lighthouses installed in the landslide zone in Bayil settlement testify to the activity in the dynamics of these processes,” Rafig Hasanov, head of the group of the geological planning expedition of the National Geological Exploration Service, told reporters in Baku Jan. 25.

“The intensification of the landslide process threatens the houses located at the bottom of the slope, so the population must be cautious until the exploration is over and the final decision is made,” Hasanov said.

Cracks on the walls of houses have recently widened in the landslide zone in Baku’s Bayil settlement. Presently, there are about 90 houses in emergency condition, 67 families have been already relocated. A special headquarters has been set up in the Executive Power of the Sabail district.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company opens tender on pipes, plumbing
Tenders 16:56
Azerbaijan increases gas export to Turkey
Oil&Gas 16:27
Ilham Aliyev’s remarks in Davos to draw additional attention to BTK railway
Economy news 16:24
Azerbaijan increases oil supplies to China
Oil&Gas 16:19
Territory of Azerbaijan’s Neftchala industrial district to be expanded
Economy news 15:55
Azerbaijan to take part in int’l conference on Jerusalem
Politics 14:30
EU special rep. for South Caucasus to visit Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan 13:26
Azerbaijan's TV market not ready to use Ultra HD content
ICT 13:18
Road freight traffic from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan to grow - minister
Economy news 12:28
Canada’s Zenith purchases new workover rig in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 12:04
Ministry: Armenians are so scared they imagine Azerbaijani soldiers everywhere
Politics 11:47
Names of Azerbaijanis who were on missing Russian vessel made public
Russia 11:33
Pakistan reveals companies in talk with SOCAR on LNG
Oil&Gas 11:06
Report of Azerbaijani MP to be heard at PACE session
Politics 10:12
Azerbaijan yet to confirm its nationals aboard missing vessel in Sea of Japan
Society 10:11
Vessel with Azerbaijani national onboard lost in Sea of Japan
Other News 09:57
Salyan Oil company reveals oil production volumes in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 09:56
US strongly supports Southern Gas Corridor – State Department (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 08:03